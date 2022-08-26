Perfection expanded - Huawei’s brand-new flagship foldable smartphone

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 embodies Huawei’s new explorations in the development of foldable smartphones. Inheriting Huawei’s classic outward folding design, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to give consumers the best experience.

Through the new generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, Huawei bestowed the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 with an elegant unibody design, which boasts a flat and seamless fold. The Mate Xs 2 is also equipped with flagship features, such as an industry-leading 7.8“ True-Chroma Foldable Display and a 50MP True-Chroma Camera System that supports HUAWEI XD Optics, taking its excellent performance to new heights. Thanks to the new dynamic folding visual effect and the upgraded Smart Multi-Window, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 presents an innovative interactive experience.

Watch the video below to find out more:

Innovative materials: Ultra-light, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 features the Huawei-exclusive new-generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge Design. When unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, bringing users a more immersive foldable experience.

The hinge of the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is exquisitely built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light and high strength steel, which exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity. Adding to its features, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 adopts a Composite Screen, which shares a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars, making it an excellent shock absorber and buffer. This shock barrier improves the smartphone’s flexibility and resistance to impact, giving consumers peace of mind.

Contemporary design: unique unibody design that goes beyond imagination The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 adopts a classic outward folding design, exhibiting the beauty of minimalism with its smooth fold. The linear wrapping body reveals the exquisite aesthetics of the smartphone’s light and dainty appearance.

Unfolded, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8 “ True-Chroma Foldable Display, with a high-resolution of 2480 x 2200 1 . The smartphone also has an 8:7.1 golden ratio, delivering a more immersive visual experience. Moreover, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz2 , 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming, as well as up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, delivering a more stunning screen display effect, whereas the anti-reflective Nano Optical Layer of the screen helps to reduce the display’s light reflectivity, bringing users a better reading experience in sunlight. With a 19:9 display ratio when unfolded, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 delivers a comfortable holding experience in comparison to non-foldable phones. HUAWEI Mate Xs 2’s other breakthrough in aesthetic design is its innovative 3D Fibreglass Design for more refined textures. This creates a soft touch whilst reducing smudges from fingerprints. Flagship HUAWEI Image™ creates a masterpiece

HUAWEI continues to invest in innovation and development, using its solid technology to form the exclusive HUAWEI Image™ for its consumers. The True-Chroma Camera System of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera for capturing true-to-life colours. The improved HUAWEI XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics. Taking full advantage of the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma Image Engine, the 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor and colour calibration of more than 2000 colours in P3 full colour gamut, as well as all-round leading software, hardware and debugging capabilities, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 faithfully reproduces enriched colours, enabling users to accurately capture the vibrancy in the world. The unique Mirror Shooting smart function of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, enabling users to simply click on the selected objects for removal to edit photos with ease. Meanwhile, thanks to the Telephoto Camera and Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, distant and wide views can be easily captured in a single shot.

In addition, it provides users with pre-installed HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), which include a variety of useful and premium services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Video and HUAWEI Browser. All the top app’s including international and local app’s can be downloaded off the HUAWEI AppGallery along with many other apps. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 continues to redefine and reform industry standards. It underpins Huawei’s leadership position in delivering innovation that grants users an extraordinary product experience by making it the ideal flagship foldable smartphone. Pre-order this exciting new flagship foldable smartphone that is set to lead the era of ideal foldable smartphones, by making a pre-order part payment of R999 and receive a R5000 discount on the balance of the purchase price and receive a promotion gift that includes a HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i valued at R1499 each, valid from 24 August - 31 August 2022.