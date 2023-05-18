Redmi launches Note 12 series featuring revolutionary 200MP camera

he new series of Xiaomi devices including the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro +5G Max, are set to rank as some of the best smartphones available on the local market today.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi launched its latest flagship product stable, the Redmi Note 12+5G series, in South Africa. With the Redmi Note 12 series launch, Xiaomi has once again proved that it is a leader in the budget segment. The phones offer great value for money and are sure to be a hit among customers in the country. The new series of devices includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro +5G. All three devices are set to rank as some of the best smartphones available on the local market today.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has become the apex of camera smartphones with a colossal 200MP camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G The higher-end device, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G, is an impressive device packed with top-tier features.

One of the key highlights of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G is that the device features Xiaomi's latest triple camera module, including the massive 200MP main RGB camera lens that allows you to capture stunning images. It also has a 6.67-inch display size with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, giving the user an impressive and immersive visual experience when viewing content captured on the device or streaming. Additionally, the device is powered by 8 or 12 GB RAM and MediaTek's 6 nm MT6877V Dimensity 1080 processor and the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, making it a powerful device.

To keep it running, the device is equipped with a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 120W wired charge in just 19 minutes, which provides long-lasting power and extended usage time. It also supports fast charging, so you can quickly refuel the device and get back to using it. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro makes for a powerful and versatile smartphone with everything required for a modern lifestyle. It is packed with a 6.67' display size that offers an unbeatable 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, making it perfect for watching movies or playing games.

The device also has a whopping 108 MP main camera, 120˚ ultrawide 8 MP lens and 2 MP macro lens, with an 8MP selfie camera on the facing side of the smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is also equipped with 6 or 12GB of RAM and a Dimensity 1080 processor - much like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ - ensuring users have plenty of power and speed for multitasking and gaming. The 5000mAh Li-Po battery ensures you can use the device for extended periods without worrying about running out of charge. The device also features a 67W wired charge, capable of charging the battery from 0% to 100% in only 19 minutes, allowing users to quickly refuel the device and get back to using it. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

In contrast, the most affordable of the three smartphones, the Redmi Note 12+5G, makes for a powerful mid-range smartphone that does not shy away from a premium look and feel, with the functionality to match. The device packs a punch through its equally powerful specifications, including a stellar 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 pixel display equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 1080p video recorder, making it capable of capturing stunning still images and videos. Additionally, the device is powered by Qualcomm's 6 nm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It is available with 4 or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The device also features a 5000mAh Li-Po battery, ensuring that users get the most out of their device for a long period of time. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 12 also features a variety of connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. With its powerful hardware, solid battery life, and great connectivity features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an ideal mid-range smartphone for those looking for a device that provides excellent performance.

Additionally, all three smartphones feature an under-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for quicker data transfer and enabling its ultra-fast charging functionality. Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is an excellent device that offers features that are ideal for gaming, streaming, and more. With its impressive specs and features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a great choice for those looking for a powerful yet affordable smartphone. All three smartphones are available in Blue and Black. At the same time, the recommended retail price for the Redmi Note 12 starts from R5499, the Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at R7499, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes in at R11999 - making all the devices some of the most affordable smartphones available today.