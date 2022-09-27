Samsung’s latest Galaxy A-series balances fashionable and functionality incredibly well

In the era of living life powered by technology, many of us are looking for ways to turn our mobile devices into smarter cameras, immersive audio systems and even realistic ultra-realistic platforms.

Story continues below Advertisement

Samsung does an impressive job of achieving this by combining form and function with the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. Beautiful, durable, purposeful design The new Galaxy A series is expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable. The slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and the Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone. There is punch-hole for the selfie camera on the Galaxy A33 5G and a teardrop notch on the Galaxy A53 5G, created to bring out the best of each device. Additionally, the incredible screens come alive with Galaxy A33 5G’s 90Hz refresh rate and the Galaxy A53 5G’s 120Hz.

Story continues below Advertisement

Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. Secondly, there is the eye-catching use of colour¹ in a refined way. The phones come in black and blue with a fresh and modern touch and a matte glasstic back, so it won't attract fingerprint smudges easily. That’s the form done - now let’s get to the day-to-day functionality. Super tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protects the Galaxy A33 5G’s 6.4"² Infinity-U Display as well as the expansive 6.5-inch³ Infinity-O Display of the Galaxy A53 5G. With an IP67⁴ rating for water and dust resistance, which can stand up to 1.0 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, peace of mind is the name of the game. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another eye-catching dimension is the pricing. Samsung has tried to keep affordability in mind, with a retail price of R6 9995 for the Galaxy A33 5G and only R8 499⁵ for the additional performance capabilities of the Galaxy A53 5G. Click here for more info on these must-have devices. Notes:

Story continues below Advertisement

¹ Colour availability may vary by country or carrier. ² Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4" in the full rectangle and 6.2" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole. ³ Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.3" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.