Sentech Africa Tech Week is back in the Mother City - but you can join from wherever you are

Sentech Africa Tech Week is all about showcasing tech in Africa and helping unleash Africa’s tech giants to the world. This year the event will take place from 2 to 5 May. On May 2, there will be a pre-conference registration get together and site visit excursions. The conference will then be held over two days - on May 3 and 4.

The Sentech Africa Tech Week Awards will be celebrated on the evening of May 4 when the best in tech that South Africa has to offer will be announced. On May 5, Sentech will host a winners’ breakfast and site visits. “With winning comes acceptance speeches, where you usually start off by thanking those that help make everything possible. Heartfelt gratitude goes to all the sponsors and partners helping to make Sentech Africa Tech Week 2023 possible - and the best it has been yet.” - Topco Media team Sponsors and partners:

Sentech Soc Ltd - Headline sponsor City of Cape Town - Host City Partner Odin Education - Silver

Bronze - Canon South Africa, Khonology, ZA Domain Name Authority Showcase Counter - BrilloSys, Palm Footwear Manufacturers, Link Africa, MetroWired, AB4IR Conference partners: Primedia Outdoor, WIMSA, British Chamber of Commerce in Southern Africa, Black Umbrellas, IITPSA, French South African Chamber of Commerce, National Electronic Media of South Africa, and La French Tech. Conference speaker line-up:

Topco Media prides itself on the level of top tier speakers it brings to its events. The speakers truly help bring the company’s content and theme to life, and the company knows that the audience will walk away with new thoughts and knowledge on the different topics and speakers. The much-anticipated keynote addresses will be delivered by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Mondli Gungubele; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; and international biotech billionaire, owner of Lakers and LA Times, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong. Some of the conference’s panel speakers include the Head of Startup Ecosystem in Africa at Google, Nigeria, Folarin Aiyegbusi; the 4IR Commissioner: Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Commission, Joseph Ndaba; the Head of Content Programming for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, Boniswa Sidwaba; the Chief of Technology of UN Economic Commission for Africa in Switzerland, Mactar Seck; and the AI Ethics + Technology Policy expert of the African Union in SA, Lavina Ramkissoon.

Some of the hot topics The conference speakers are experts in their fields and will bring a wide range of topics to the conference. They will be touching on: Continental collaboration between African tech incubators and innovators;

Africa’s gaming scene driving the digital economy;

E-commerce explosion: How to stay relevant and prepare for the future of e-commerce;

Crypto-investment driving solar-farming;

Can regulation keep up with tech innovation? Get your tickets here.

Venue and location Topco Media is proud to be returning Sentech Africa Tech Week to the Mother City, and is thrilled that the City of Cape Town has also once again come on board as the Host City Partner. Cape Town is known as South Africa’s Silicon Valley for a reason - and the conference organisers are confident the audience will be able to feel the tech magic. The Century City Conference Centre is an award-winning function venue that is adaptable, high-tech, personable, fully equipped, and sustainable. It is ideally located in the heart of Cape Town's bustling Century City sector, adjacent to all vital travel services and attractions.

Conference remains hybrid Sticking with the times, Sentech Africa Tech Week is officially a hybrid event. So if you can't join the conference in-person, you can now join online and still have access to all of the content over the two days. You’ll also be able to network with other virtual attendees through Sentech’s networking portal on Hopin.

Wherever you are in the world, whether that's an office in Lagos, the beach in East London, or a coffee shop in Berlin, you’ll be able to join tech enthusiasts from all over the world -watching and participating as Africa unleashes its tech giants. Get your virtual ticket for R350 here. Get CPD points at Topco Media events