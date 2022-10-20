The 100% connectivity dream is realized

Indeed, Innovo Networks has surpassed all expectations of what the norm is for an Omni-Channel approach when it comes to Contact Centres.

They are the first and only Communications Service Provider to deliver Connectivity services to their clients in a Call Centre environment with ZERO downtime. Yes, that is correct, zero downtime. Innovo Networks has built a credible reputation for itself by offering the widest and most innovative scope of service offerings encompassing connectivity, communications, cloud and cyber security. Through their strategic Cloud Partnership with Huawei, they have successfully achieved to ensure their client(s) remain connected for 99.9% of their operational hours.

This can be attributed to a robust team of specialists, a never-say-can’t attitude and a value system that has built the business from the ground up alongside the Managing Director steering the ship. Damian Michael is a captain of Industry in Technology. His experience working for and with Blue Chip companies proves invaluable to the successful journey on which he takes the Innovo Networks Team. The success did not come without challenges, says Damian Michael.

“As Innovo networks has successfully grown and expanded its influence on the continent, it has been faced by the challenge of a legacy system that struggled to maintain its expansion. The company then came to the realisation that it required efficient and reliable storage infrastructure such as the cloud to support its growth and demands. Another issue was the lack of visibility required to maintain reliable application performance. It became vital that we find a contact centre solution that provided an omni-channel experience. The next steps were critical for sustainable success” The next steps were critical for sustainable success Huawei Cloud facilitated software deployment and configuration in a way that was fast and effective, while also helping Innovo Networks to control its costs through the effective use of scalable cloud network resources.

Together with Innovo Networks, the Huawei CLOUD team came up with a solution to deploy software development reliably, simply and efficiently. Performance was boosted through the new Huawei CLOUD platform placing the company in a position to enjoy seamless integration. Solution An automatic traffic routing functionality provided on the Huawei Cloud platform determined the requirements of different applications to automatically prioritise bandwidth. The solution also took network quality into account when deciding how to route traffic – with real-time processes being prioritized on the most stable and reliable network connections.

In addition after taking an in-depth look at the original system of Innovo Networks, Huawei CLOUD accurately identified requirements and quickly created a solution with those specific business needs tailoring a solution that matched database specifications to server configurations for a wide range of scenarios. Additionally, Huawei Cloud made it easy for Innovo Networks to develop an omni-channel contact centre that provides elite service to customers across numerous platforms. This is not all. Damian Michael mentors young entrepreneurs in an attempt to pass the baton and build purposeful legacy. Meaningful mentorship