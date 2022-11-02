The exquisite HUAWEI nova 10 SE launches in South Africa

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced the launch of the new eye-catching HUAWEI nova 10 SE. This new release comes with new design features such as its dual rings which decorate the module to produce a starry sheen. The smartphone's 108MP imaging system reveals a new level of detail, giving HUAWEI nova users the tools they require to capture and share life experiences at all hours.

The stylish star orbit ring and exquisite appearance The HUAWEI nova 10 SE takes design to new heights. The smartphone comes in two bold and youthful colours: Starry Silver and Starry Black. The Starry Silver is a colour of technology and fashion which matches flawlessly with the silver rear cover, as well as the golden Star Orbit Ring and logo. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE standout design feature being the rear cover's starry flash craft, features special gravel processing technology and a crystal-like matte surface, which produces a frosted look and feel. The anti-fingerprint (AF) coating counteracts smudges, oils and water.

The surface of the HUAWEI nova SE is highly resistant against daily wear-and-tear and scratches. In addition, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE shows that less is more. With an ultra-thin design and weighing just 184 g and 7.39 mm thick, it is sure to slip into pockets or slide into palms with ease. The 108MP high-res portrait camera to capture every last detail The HUAWEI nova series has always drawn acclaim for its formidable mobile photography technology. Each new generation of smartphones come with significant new advances. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE continues this legacy, with its 108MP imaging system and multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain to provide versatile performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

Whether you are in a bright or poorly lit environment, indoors or outdoors or in the presence of a back or front-lit scene, rest assured that the HUAWEI nova 10 SE always excels. The multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain interacts with the phone's multi-frame noise reduction technology and high-resolution sensors to ensure that images of all types feature less image noise. Photos taken in poorly lit environments, such as night scenes, feature less image noise, optimised brightness and increased dynamic range, revealing details that may have previously gone unnoticed. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE automatically identifies backlit environments and increases contrasts to enhance the shooting experience. When HDR is enabled, portrait photos taken in backlight environments are characterized by a high level of clarity, facial expressions and vivid detail.

The robust battery Life, superb gaming and smart communications The HUAWEI nova 10 SE comes with a new and improved battery life, gaming capabilities, entertainment features and smart communications, bringing the exhilarating experiences that today's young users expect. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE is fitted with a 4500mAh long-lasting battery and supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, for industry-leading fast charging, made possible by the use of a brand-new dual low-voltage charging pump and three-tab battery technology. It takes just 38 minutes to charge the smartphone to full capacity.

A 6.67-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView display The HUAWEI nova 10 SE comes equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView Display that supports 10K-Level auto brightness adjustments, which calibrates screen brightness depending on the lighting conditions. The blue sub-pixels within images are minimised through cutting-edge hardware and software intervention, reducing strain on eyes at night. In addition, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE supports Always-on-Display (AOD) notifications, which means that you will still be able to view key information, such as the time and battery level even when the phone screen is off.

The HUAWEI nova 10 SE also supports a P3 wide colour gamut display, presenting vivid cinematic colours with strong contrasts between light and dark light regions. Lastly, this mid-range smartphone supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch-sampling rate of up to 270 Hz, ensuring that it is highly touch-responsive, whether users are browsing the web, swiping through video, or pausing audio playback. Want a new smartphone that will make it easy for you to fall in love with its functionality?