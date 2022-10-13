The new and vibrant HUAWEI nova Y90 launches in South Africa

If you love cool tech gadgets, especially stylish smartphones, here is something to get you excited!

HUAWEI has announced the launch of their latest smartphone, the HUAWEI nova Y90. It’s perfect for young users who are looking for an immersive viewing experience, enhanced battery life, sufficient storage and an impressive AI camera system. The HUAWEI nova Y90 is dubbed the Super Powerful nova Star with a massive display and is available in Emerald Green and Midnight Black. The 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display for a wider field of view

Featuring a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display, the HUAWEI nova Y90 enables you to view your content on a larger scale. The ultra-narrow bezels give you a high screen-to-body ratio of 94%, which, combined with the 90 Hz display refresh rate, provide a smoother and more immersive experience especially when playing games. Additionally, to provide a comfortable reading experience, the HUAWEI nova Y90’s screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode and an e-book mode to further enhance the users’ viewing experience.

Quick top-ups powered by the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge feature The HUAWEI nova Y90 gives you the advantage of the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. Just a 10-minute charge keeps your smartphone running for hours. You can enjoy up to 2.3 hours of gaming just by charging the smartphone for 10 minutes. In addition, the HUAWEI nova Y90 has a battery health assistant function to intelligently detect the battery health status and remind the user to take action in time. Not only that, it also makes charging faster, smarter and safer with multiple layers of protection.

The 5000mAh large battery guarantees you a long-lasting battery life A smartphone with a small battery is no longer enough for our current lifestyle. With the HUAWEI nova Y90, you can use the smartphone for an entire day after a full charge of the 5000mAh large battery. Thanks to the long-lasting battery life, you don’t need to constantly worry about running out of battery. Instead, just kick back and enjoy the entertainment. Not only does the HUAWEI nova Y90 come with an efficient battery that enables you to further enjoy the user experience. The HUAWEI nova Y90 also features a 128GB of storage, enabling users to access ample storage for their favourite apps, games or files for work and study.

A 50MP AI Triple Camera for detailed photos If you are like most people, you enjoy capturing every moment of your life and take your social media to the next level. The 50MP AI Triple Camera system on the HUAWEI nova Y90 consists of a 50MP high-resolution Main Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP macro camera, that brings an outstanding imaging experience. Furthermore, the Super Night Mode allows users to capture night scenes, even under low-light shooting environments with brighter and clearer details. It has never been easier to capture a moving subject, thanks to the AI Snapshot function that adopts HUAWEI’s self-developed motion detection algorithm. Using this feature, you can snap pictures of any moving subjects and objects to seize every exciting moment. Interestingly, the smartphone also comes with some handy features that help realise your creativity. The HUAWEI nova Y90 supports Continuous Front/Rear Recording for a seamless switch between the front and rear cameras. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation.

HUAWEI App Gallery Moreover, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y90, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.