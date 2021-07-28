The role mobile technology plays on the African continent

With smartphones becoming more accessible and affordable, and network coverage growing stronger, the uptake of mobile technology is in a good space and growing in leaps and bounds on the African continent. Many mobile technology companies and organisations, both public and private, are harnessing the potential of this to bridge education gaps and alleviate poverty. With over 70% of its population under the age of 30, Africa has one of the youngest populations in the world. Lack of resources and infrastructure to educate this young population has resulted in a huge education gap.

According to UNICEF, more than 1 billion children globally are at risk of falling behind due to recent school closures. To keep the world’s children learning, countries have been implementing remote education programs, and many organisations and companies like Huawei have stepped in to alleviate the pressure, especially for those children from families who can’t afford laptops or computers to connect to the internet. Bridging the education gap The role of technology, especially mobile technology, in ensuring students in rural and poverty-stricken areas can get access to basic education is vital.

Mobile phones, with their ability to fast-track communication and connect many people in next-to-no time and with relative ease, have been instrumental in keeping children in school. Schools have had to think of innovative ways to get the school year going and for some, it has been met with more challenges than good outcomes. However, thanks to mobile technology, some pressure has been alleviated in African countries like South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. How Huawei is carving a digital footprint in skills development In October 2020, as part of Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative Tech4All, Huawei South Africa collaborated with the Digital School Project in partnership with operator Rain and educational non-profit organisation Click Foundation. The project is about connecting schools and boosting skills development to improve quality education, which aims to connect 100 urban and rural primary schools over the next year using 5G technology. Through this, partnership schools will get access to high-quality educational resources like digital curriculums and e-learning applications, and teacher and student training by connecting schools to the Internet.

To bridge the educational gap even further, once students are able to access the Internet they will be able to tap into some of the informative, educational and fun Applications provided by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) either through HUAWEI AppGallery or HUAWEI Petal Search. With these two platforms, there are over one million Apps to download to help with homework or keep organised with school activities. One such App is School – Ultimate Studying Assistant. This App is your personal assistant in educational processes and keeps you organised with day-to-day and school activities. This App is available on HUAWEI AppGallery and is just one of many tools HMS has to alleviate the pressure on school-goers. How mobile technology can change the future of skills development