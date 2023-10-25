Some of the most iconic women in technology and media have been confirmed as speakers for the eighth instalment of the Women In Tech (WIT) Experience. Hosted by leading women’s technology advocate, Innovator Trust, one of Africa’s most prestigious women in technology platforms takes place at Vodaworld in Johannesburg on 16 November 2023.

From entrepreneurs and C-suite executives to influencers and thought leaders, the WIT 2023 line-up celebrates the diversity of talent that the tech world has to offer. Heavyweight speakers who have confirmed their participation include Takalani Netshitenzhe, Chief Officer and Executive Director of External Affairs: Vodacom South Africa, Professor Mamokghethi Phakeng, former Vice Chancellor at the University of Cape Town, Ipeleng Mkhari, CEO of Motseng Investment Holdings, Sazini Mojapelo, CEO of the GBVF Respond Fund and Glamour Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Nontando Mposo. The one-day WIT Experience is dedicated to celebrating and empowering women ICT small business entrepreneurs.

This year’s attendees can look forward to some thought-leading keynote addresses on issues such as the ‘Socio-economic benefits of technology for the sustainable growth of African women’, ‘The next generation of women leaders, how to cultivate staying power’ and ‘The effect of digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence on entrepreneurs’. The event is essential for women from all corners of the tech world on the African continent and this year this unique gathering calls on women in tech to unite and join the SHEvolution movement, envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women, but where women power technology.

A brainchild of the Innovator Trust, the SHEvolution message presents a challenge to women and society at large, to harness the power of technology as a mechanism for driving gender equality, economic freedom and innovation for African women through entrepreneurship. WIT 2023 will also recognize and award the outstanding achievements of female-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector of South Africa. As one of the leading experiences for women in ICT in South Africa, the Women In Tech SHEVOLUTION Experience is set to be a gathering like no other, giving recognition to the remarkable contribution of the Innovator Trust’s women SMMEs and elevating the stories and lessons of individuals from our nation who have shattered glass ceilings and made a lasting impact in society.