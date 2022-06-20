Transforming the future with digital innovation

IDC believes that digital innovation is defined by the terms disruptive, differentiating and unique. That, done well, it can deliver value beyond its original intent.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) believes that digital innovation is key to introducing transformative change to the economy and society and that it can embed resilience and future-proof the economy. To further South African growth and economic development, it’s imperative that there remains a focus on digital investment and innovation through intelligent initiatives and consistent investment. “There is a need to transform society economically through the innovative use of technology,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX Chief Marketing Officer. “To help communities, entrepreneurs and individuals participate in the economy from wherever they may be. Digital innovation has to be adaptable to all environments in South Africa.”

The BCX Digital Innovation Report 2022 found that, on the micro level, digital innovation has undergone rapid acceleration by organisations of all sizes, globally. Initially this was for survival, but now it’s for business resilience and continuity. On the macro level, it found that there was a need to take this further, to create an environment where digital innovation can thrive through collaboration and competition. This is the ethos that underpins the BCX Digital Innovation Awards. Now in their fourth year, the Awards celebrate South African success stories and the accomplishments of local companies with the goal of becoming a key enabler for economic and social transformation in the country. “By recognising the talent and inventive spirit of South African entrepreneurs, start-ups and organisations, we are ensuring that we remain a driver of digital innovation in South Africa,” concludes Ntloko-Petersen. “

