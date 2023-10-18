Women In Tech Experience calls on African women in tech to join the SHEvolution!

Africa’s leading women in technology are set to gather in Johannesburg on Thursday 16 November for the eighth instalment of the Women in Tech (WIT) Experience, hosted by leading women’s technology advocate, Innovator Trust. Set to take place at the world-class Vodacom World venue in Midrand, the Women in Tech Experience is one of the most prestigious women in technology platforms, dedicated to celebrating and empowering women ICT small business entrepreneurs.

Powerhouses such as former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, Nelson Mandela Bay University Chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, former UN Women Executive Director Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and dynamic businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo have previously featured on the WIT stage. And this year’s event seeks to once again play host to some of the most acclaimed and influential women figures of South Africa. The event is essential for women from all corners of the tech world on the African continent and this year this unique gathering calls on women in tech to unite and join the SHEvolution movement, envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women, but where women power technology.

A brainchild of the Innovator Trust, the SHEvolution message presents a challenge to women and society at large, to harness the power of technology as a mechanism for driving gender equality, economic freedom and innovation for African women through entrepreneurship. WIT 2023 will also recognize and award the outstanding achievements of female-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector of South Africa. Addressing the key issues of the underrepresentation of women in technology and the economy, as well as seeking to write a new narrative about the role and potential of the African woman in the modern age, the WiT event provides a unique one-day programme of robust conversation, insightful keynotes and curated activities to celebrate the diversity of women and challenge the status quo.

The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through its programmes, the Innovator Trust supports and nurtures the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and provides necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country’s economy. “By creating a platform that elevates the voices of Women in Tech, we have also created an inclusive, safe and inspiring environment for the modern, African woman and youth, to forge new networks that foster expansion within the ICT sector. This year, our call to women is to join the SHEvolution! Our aim is to highlight the critical need for greater change towards gender equality, and to provide solutions, encouraging more women and young girls to participate in STEM fields by showcasing the impact and opportunities that women can unlock through technology and entrepreneurship,” said Tashline Jooste, Chief Executive Officer of the Innovator Trust.