With the trailblazing annual Women In Tech SHEVOLUTION Experience event just a day away, the Innovator Trust is thrilled to announce an exceptional line-up of speakers, bringing together dynamic entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts, in celebration of women SMMEs in the world of technology. Elevating the conversation

Though representation, diversity, and inclusion of women in technology and entrepreneurship remain critical areas of concern within Africa, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech (WIT) Experience is elevating the conversation toward recognising the opportunities technology presents to solve these problems. On 16 November 2023, women entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders of industry, and youth aspiring to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields will heed the call to action and join the SHEVOLUTION movement. “The SHEVOLUTION theme this year is calling for less talk and more action in order for us to see tangible change for women entrepreneurs in the ICT sector. It is our hope that the SHEVOLUTION message reaches far beyond just this one event, and impacts other women in tech, other entrepreneurs, aspiring young girls interested in STEM, and of course, those communities across Africa who benefit most from the solutions that arise from tech innovation,” said Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust and founder of the Women In Tech Experience.

BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL SEAT NOW Building a sisterhood of techpreneurs The Innovator Trust Women In Tech Experience offers a holistic, curated, and enriching experience to delegates. Bringing together a diverse array of visionary women from the tech and business industries, the WIT stage will serve as a vibrant space for forging meaningful connections, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mentorship. By facilitating interactions among like-minded individuals, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Experience empowers women to exchange innovative ideas and catalyse transformative projects.

Be transformed by the WIT 2023 iconic lineup of speakers Tashline Jooste – Chief Executive Officer, Innovator Trust

Takalani Netshitenzhe, - Chief Officer and Executive Director of External Affairs, Vodacom South Africa

Irene Charnley – President, International Women’s Forum of South Africa

Prof. Thuli Madonsela - Law Trust Chair: Social Justice, University of Stellenbosch, UN, Advisory Board Member – Science & Technology

Charmaine Houvet – Chair South African Communications Forum, Senior Director CISCO Africa

Bridget Ngcobo – Head of Agency Business Partners, Google South Africa

Ipeleng Mkhari – Chief ExecuHve Officer, Motseng Investment Holdings

Shamiela Letsoalo - Director of Public Affairs and Board Director of E-Commerce Forum, Naspers

Thebe Magugu: Award-winning South African Fashion Designer

Atenkosi Ngubevana – Group Executive Head: Digital Process Automation & Process Re-Engineering, Vodacom SA

Phiona Okumu - Head of Music, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa

Nontando Mposo - Editor-in-Chief: Glamour Magazine

Yasmin Furmie - Fashion Influencer, Co-founder: Sisi The CollecHon

Deshnie Govender - Head of Brand Marketing, TikTok METAP & Sub-Saharan Africa

Ndia Magadagela - Co-founder: Everlectric

Onkgopotse Khumalo – Founder: Pocket Couch

Dr. Tamaryn Green – Medical Doctor, Miss SA 2018, Miss Universe 1st Runner Up 2018 MC & Panel moderators Seasoned broadcaster Azania Mosaka has been announced as MC for the WIT 2023 Experience, with broadcast anchor Leanne Manas and Afternoon Express host, Zuraida Jardine, as panel moderators for the event this year.

A collaborative experience With local women tech entrepreneurs exhibiting at the WIT event, showcasing their innovative product and service offerings and brand presence from Vodacom, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech SHEVOLUTION Experience, attendees can look forward to being exposed to a robust network of women tech entrepreneurs who, not only support one another but also drive the advancement of the ICT sector through their collective expertise and influence. A tech-driven experience

After expanding the reach of the WIT event beyond just a physical experience, this year’s event will mark the fourth hybrid showcasing of the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Experience, catering to both live physical and virtual audiences. With mobile technology access growing across Africa, the complimentary virtual experience has become an important focus to ensure as many women who need to hear the SHEVOLUTION message, can do so online, regardless of where in the world they may be based. Virtual guests have complimentary registration access to the event, and viewers can also tune in to specific segments of the day’s programme which will be live-streamed via the Innovator Trust’s LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

GRAB YOUR COMPLIMENTARY VIRTUAL TICKET TO WIT 2023 – THE SHEVOLUTION EXPERIENCE JOIN THE SHEVOLUTION MOVEMENT - REGISTER NOW If you’re a woman in tech, a female entrepreneur currently growing your business, a young girl aspiring toward a career in STEM, or a woman in business looking to grow your network or learn more about the impact and opportunity of technology in the digital age, this year’s Innovator Trust Women in Tech SHEVOLUTION Experience is one event you don’t want to miss!