People can now take a virtual guided tour of the site of the original Olympic Games

THE Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, together with Microsoft and digital cultural heritage company Iconem, has unveiled a digital reconstruction of ancient Olympia, the site of the original Olympic Games, as it stood more than 2 000 years ago. A website and app enable anyone to take a virtual guided tour through 27 sites, among them the ancient Olympic Stadium, a gymnasium where athletes trained, and temples devoted to the Greek gods Hera and Zeus. The basic models of the buildings were constructed using hundreds of thousands of images taken with traditional cameras and drones and stitched together using AI technology, according to Microsoft.

The models were then enhanced with information from archaeological research to help viewers understand what the sites would have looked like at the time. “This contributes to the research and documentation of monuments (and) supports the tourism and extroversion of the country as a modern and strong democracy with a long historical and cultural past and unquestionable development dynamics,” Lina Mendoni, Greece’s minister of culture and sports, said. One digital tour option allows viewers to step through the traditional five days of activity around the historic Olympic Games, complete with explanatory audio and text even if they’re unable to physically visit Greece, people involved in the project said on Wednesday.

It’s a way to help people worldwide understand and celebrate the Games, when Greek cities would put aside their differences and enforce a temporary armistice if they were at war. “What ancient Greece created is what humanity around the world still needs, maybe even more today than 25 centuries ago,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a video appearance on Wednesday. Those who do make it to Greece can also explore a version of the project at the Athens Olympic Museum using Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 virtual reality tool.