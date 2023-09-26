REVIEW: Honor 90 sets the bar for vloggers and content creators

In a world where content is king, it helps to have a device that can give you high quality images and videos with great editing capabilities - enter the Honor 90 5G. Still on a high from its launch in South Africa, the Honor 90 5G is a sleek and powerful smartphone that seamlessly marries style and performance.

The Honor 90 5G boasts a striking design with clean lines and premium materials, along with a slim profile and well-balanced weight, making it effortless to hold. Its curved design also makes it aesthetically pleasing. The placement of buttons and ports is intuitive, and the fingerprint sensor is conveniently located for quick access. The Honor 90 5G offers a great built-in editing tools that make creating a reel or story effortless thanks to trending transitions, great filters and music selection. It is also easy to use and understand, especially for someone not familiar with advanced editing programs like Photoshop or Indesign. This means you will get great looking video content for your social media without having to watch hours-long tutorials on YouTube. The Honor 90 5G boasts an enormous 512GB storage and large 5000mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day - also a massive plus when your gallery is mainly filled with videos and images for content creation or vlogging.

About the phone As part of Honor 90 Series, Honor revealed Honor 90 Lite 5G, featuring a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display, 13GB (8+5) RAM + 256 ROM storage, 4500mAh battery, besides its slim and elegant design. Honor 90 5G offers storage of 19GB (12GB RAM + 7GB RAM) and a spacious 512GB ROM, ensuring you can effortlessly store all your content. Its Ram Turbo technology, which seamlessly converts part of the ROM into RAM, resulting in an exceptionally smooth and lag-free user experience, sets it apart from its competition.

The phone, with its 200MP camera, is poised to be the perfect tool for the TikTok generation, bloggers, vloggers and content creators. The Honor 90 5G also features in-phone editing add-ons that help shorten time working on creating the perfect video that would have otherwise been worked on via third party apps. Honor has also introduced the game-changing AI Noise Reduction feature, which utilises AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content. Pricing & Availability

The Honor 90 5G is now available for R14,999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the Honor Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499. The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7,999 for the13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the Honor CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free. Tech enthusiasts can purchase the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G at their nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom, today.