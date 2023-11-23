The excitement is building as we launch into the final stretch of EcoFlow's Black Friday sale. As a trusted name in portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions, EcoFlow is set to redefine your power experience with unbeatable prices on a range of products, including state-of-the-art Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels.

Whether you're bracing against load shedding, planning a road trip, camping adventure, or in search of the ultimate off-grid home backup system, EcoFlow has you covered. Our Black Friday deals are not just discounts; they are an invitation to revolutionize the way you harness power. Best sellers at a glance: Unlock unprecedented savings The countdown is on, and the deals are here! Until the end of November, seize the opportunity to save up to R27,999 on EcoFlow's impressive lineup of products. Explore more reliable power solutions on the EcoFlow official website and Takealot store.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 | Now R3 999 | Save R3 000 - 43% off!

EcoFlow RIVER 2 + 110W Portable Solar Panel | Now R6 999 | Save R6 199 - 47% off! Compact yet powerful, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 is your go-to for essential devices, featuring a 256Wh battery, rapid one-hour charging, and a 300W rated power output. It can keep your WiFi router on for almost 8 hours, charge a smartphone 19 times, or power a 50" television for over an hour and a half. EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max | Now R7 999 | Save R5 000 - 38% off!

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max + 160W Portable Solar Panel | Now R11 999 | Save R7 999 - 40% off! Double the capacity of RIVER 2, a 500W rated output, and a quick recharge time of one hour – the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max ensures extended power for more devices and substantial power reserves before load shedding hits. EcoFlow RIVER 2

EcoFlow DELTA 2 | Now R17 999 | Save R7 000 - 28% off!

EcoFlow DELTA 2 + 400W Portable Solar Panel | Now R26 999 | Save R18 999 - 41% off! The flagship model, EcoFlow DELTA 2, boasts an expandable capacity of 1-3kWh, an 80-minute recharge time, and an impressive 1800W rated power output (expandable to 2400W with X-Boost), seamlessly powering up to 90% of household appliances, such as microwaves, coffee machines, kettles, and hair dryers. EcoFlow DELTA 2 A decade of power assurance: Quality and warranty

Both the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series offer peace of mind with their impressive battery life of 3000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power. To further ensure product quality, EcoFlow extends a reassuring 5-year warranty on these exceptional units. The countdown has officially begun! Secure your reliable power solution now and save up to R27,999 on the EcoFlow website or Takealot store. Don't let this opportunity slip away – the end of Black Friday sales is just around the corner.

About EcoFlow EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces.