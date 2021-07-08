Showmax to live-stream Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The online video subscriptions service announced they will be streaming hundreds of Olympic events in more than 50 countries across Africa, set to take place between July 23 and August 8, 2021. This follows the addition of Uefa Euro 2020 on the platform earlier this year.

The Olympic Games 2020 was postponed a year ago on account of the pandemic - the first time the event has been postponed since 1869. This year’s Olympics will look different to previous editions, with strict rules in place regarding social distancing, mask-wearing and the number of fans allowed at the events. There will also be no public viewing areas in the host city, and international spectators are not allowed.

“We are thrilled to bring all the action to our Showmax Pro subscribers to stream wherever they are, and we’ll be backing our African athletes every step of the way,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for MultiChoice Connected Video.

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO, adds: “There is no bigger – or better – celebration of sport than the Olympic Games. It’s wonderful theatre, particularly at a time when we need to be entertained, and we look forward to the best-ever broadcast offering.”