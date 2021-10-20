Snap Inc wants to help brands build augmented reality experiences with new studio tool

Snap Inc is the owner of the popular photo messaging app Snapchat, which is famously known for its amazing photo filters, that overlay different characters onto a persons photo or video.

The new creative studio is said to help build AR experiences not only for its own app Snapchat but for all other platforms like websites, social media, and apps in general.

“Arcadia delivers a compelling solution for brands and agencies who understand the immediate value of developing world-class AR experiences, rooted in craft, technology, and customer experience. With the launch of Arcadia, Snap Inc is further investing in an AR ecosystem, backed by partners, creators and tools, that drive full-funnel results for businesses across the globe” said Jeff Miller, Global head of creative strategy.

“Arcadia will be platform agnostic and develop experiences that can live across platform, web, and app-based AR environments … It will work on a studio model and will take on select projects that require the most creative and technical skill set,” the company said.