Snap Inc wants to help brands build augmented reality experiences with new studio tool
SNAP Inc has launched a new creative studio called Arcadia, aimed at helping brands create augmented reality advertising and experiences.
Snap Inc is the owner of the popular photo messaging app Snapchat, which is famously known for its amazing photo filters, that overlay different characters onto a persons photo or video.
The new creative studio is said to help build AR experiences not only for its own app Snapchat but for all other platforms like websites, social media, and apps in general.
“Arcadia delivers a compelling solution for brands and agencies who understand the immediate value of developing world-class AR experiences, rooted in craft, technology, and customer experience. With the launch of Arcadia, Snap Inc is further investing in an AR ecosystem, backed by partners, creators and tools, that drive full-funnel results for businesses across the globe” said Jeff Miller, Global head of creative strategy.
“Arcadia will be platform agnostic and develop experiences that can live across platform, web, and app-based AR environments … It will work on a studio model and will take on select projects that require the most creative and technical skill set,” the company said.
The company also added that Arcadia will be partnering with brands, agencies, and creators to elevate what’s possible in AR, further cementing it as a must-buy, always-on format, to engage with the millennial and Gen Z audience.
In addition, Arcadia will operate as a division of Snap Inc and will have the freedom to operate independently, or provide advice to brands and ad agencies through workshops.
The studio has already created its first AR project with Shake Shack, a fast food restaurant in the US. A video posted on their website shows how customers will be given an opportunity to use Snapchat to scan a code, that will let them virtually try on “Snap Shack” branded clothing and purchase items on their phone, or to see a dancing cheeseburger, hot dog and french fry in the restaurant.