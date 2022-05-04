Snapchat teases virtual clothing try-on on television

Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel has teased the possibility of being able to try on clothes virtually on television. The video-sharing platform's AR software, Camera Kit, is already being used by clothing and cosmetic stores to give their customers the chance to see a digital version of themselves try on items using their smartphones.

And now, Spiegel has told dpa the firm could take it one step further and have the software used on television screens. Elsewhere, the 31-year-old businessman explained why Snap's AR plans differ from Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse. He told the outlet: "The Metaverse is about replacing reality. And we are thinking about how to enrich reality.

"Our fundamental thesis is that people love the real world." Meanwhile, last year saw Snapchat launch a range of Snap Camera lenses that let users try out new hairstyles without the permanent results. To save people from the embarrassment of a bad haircut, Snapchat unveiled a new range of filters that work through Snap Camera, which can let users see what they would look like with a brand new hairdo before they commit to it in the salon.

Users are given the option to choose a hair-saving lens including a bob haircut, varying hair lengths, and different hair colours. Once a lens has been chosen, users can just select Snap Camera as their webcam device in the video chat application, and can chat away to their friends or work colleagues whilst trialling their new look. BANG ShowBiz Tech