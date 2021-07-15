Social media reactions to SA looting and violence

Initially triggered by anger over the arrest of former-president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear at a corruption hearing, the discontent then evolved into general anger over deepening poverty and inequality in the country.

South Africa has been afflicted by exacerbating violence and looting for the past six consecutive days.

Chaotic stampedes continue to occur as thousands of people steal food, appliances, clothings, groceries and other goods from stores. The looting has also affected hundreds of small businesses, cutting off the livelihoods of entire families.

More than 70 people have been killed and over 1200 people arrested since the lawlessness ensued. 2500 soldiers were also deployed to help the South African Police.

On social media, the unrest has divided the nation, with some condemning the looting and spewing violent and racist remarks, while others are defending the rioters and blaming the government for this “inevitable” revolt.