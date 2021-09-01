3 million Indian WhatsApp accounts banned between June 16 to July 31

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it has banned over 3 million Indian accounts in the 46-day period from June 16 to July 31. It received 137 reports for account support, of which one was actioned, and 316 requests to ban accounts, the messaging giant said in its second compliance report under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.

“Indian accounts actioned through our prevention and detection methods, for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service and user-reports or grievances received, through 2 channels e-mail [email protected] regarding violations of WhatsApp’s terms of service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the help centre or, mails received by the India Grievance Officer via post,” the company said in a statement. All grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms are evaluated and responded to. Overall, more than 95% of such bans in India are due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (“spam”). These number have also increased significantly since 2019 because our systems have increased in sophistication, the firm said.