3.1 million external attacks on Cloud user accounts in Q4 2020 - McAfee

San Francisco - Anti-virus software company McAfee on Tuesday said it has observed an average of 648 cyber threats per minute in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 60 threats per minute (10 per cent) over the third quarter, with 3.1 million external attacks on Cloud user accounts.

The attacks on Cloud user accounts are based on the aggregation and anonymisation of cloud usage data from more than 30 million McAfee 'MVISION' cloud users worldwide during the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the report, this data set represents companies in all major industries across the globe, including financial services, healthcare, public sector, education, retail, technology, manufacturing, energy, utilities, legal, real estate, transportation and business services.

The two quarters also saw Covid-19-related cyber-attack detections increase by 240 per cent in Q3 and 114 per cent in Q4 2020, while "Powershell" threats again surged 208 per cent due to continued increases in 'Donoff' malware activity, reports McAfee Labs.

"Though a large percentage of employees grew more proficient and productive in working remotely, enterprises endured more opportunistic Covid-19 related campaigns among a new cast of bad-actor schemes," said Raj Samani, McAfee fellow and chief scientist.