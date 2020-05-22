5 online retailers to get all your essential goods

With the new lockdown regulations giving some retail stores the green light to operate, e-commerce is now seen as a focal point for stores as many are now selling goods online. This approach presents an opportunity for retailers and consumers to adapt to the “new normal”, as online shopping might be deemed efficient. Here are some online retailers that you can visit or search for your essentials. Amazon Amazon is a worldwide shopping sensation that has a catalogue of sellers providing everything and anything you could need or want.

Homeware and furnishings, beauty products and cosmetics and all the latest releases across technology are just a few clicks or a simple search away.

Makro

If you’re a technology fan, you will definitely adore browsing the shelves at Makro. They have everything from games consoles and big screen TVs to computers and printers. It is worth noting that Makro isn’t just for electronics.

Takealot

Takealot is one of South Africa's biggest online stores. It is known for their fast and reliable delivery. There are also many efficient ways to pay.

Loot.co.za

Loot Online is an independent online retailer known for maintaining high service-level quality, with a full range of trade, professional and academic titles. With just a click away, one can get anything they need or want this lockdown.

Bid or Buy

As one of South Africa’s leading online marketplaces, bidorbuy has created a safe and convenient way for people to buy and sell virtually anything online at a fixed price or in an auction format.

