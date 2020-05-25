54 questions you can ask Google on Africa Day

Africa Day is celebrated annually on 25 May and celebrates the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963. In the spirit of learning and unity, here are 54 things you can ask Google or the Google Assistant about Africa this Africa Day.

Who was Chinua Achebe?

Who is the President of Ghana?





What is Africa’s largest country by area?





Who wrote the book ‘The River and The Source’?





Which is the youngest country in Africa?





What is Monrovia named after?





How many countries are there in Africa?





What is Botswana famous for?





How many languages are spoken in Africa?





Which country is the world’s largest exporter of cocoa?





What is Sao Tome and Principe?





What is Africa’s biggest city?





What is the official language of Mauritania?





What is Western Sahara?





Which African country has 13 months in a year?





Where did jollof rice originate?





What is the most widely spoken language in Africa?





What is the oldest university in the world?





Which is the richest country in Africa?





How many Nobel laureates does Africa have?





What is the national dish of Ethiopia?





How far does the Sahara stretch?





How much of the Earth’s surface does Africa cover?





What percentage of the world’s population does Africa account for?





How many de facto independent states does Africa contain?





Which hemisphere are most of Africa’s countries located in?





What is the median age of Africa’s population?





What is Africa’s largest country by population?





What is the smallest country in mainland Africa?





What is Africa’s smallest country by area?





What is Africa’s largest art gallery?





What is Africa’s most valuable startup?





Who is the richest person in Africa?





What is Africa’s oldest dynasty?





Who is hosting this year’s Africa Day benefit concert?





What is an African invention?





What are the Walls of Benin?





Who founded ‘Africa Your Time Is Now’?





Where does the fashion designer Laduma draw inspiration from?





What is the largest film industry in Africa?





What African country is Angelique Kidjo from?





Who is Fally Ipupa?





Who is Diamond Platinumz?





What country do the Dinka people come from?





What country do Nilotic peoples come from?





Which African countries have natural rainforest?





What is the harmattan?





Which European art movements were influenced by Africa?





How long did Miriam Makeba live in Guinea?





Who created the musical genre Afrobeats?





What’s the meaning of Mapungubwe?





Which African country was never colonised?





Where is the world’s longest river situated?



