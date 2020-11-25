Amazon cloud service outage affects large portions of internet

Cape Town - Amazon.com Inc's cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing a widespread outage that has affected large portions of the internet.

“The Kinesis Data Streams API is currently impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region. As a result customers are not able to write or read data published to Kinesis streams," said a post on the AWS service health dashboard.

“CloudWatch metrics and events are also affected, with elevated PutMetricData API error rates and some delayed metrics. While EC2 instances and connectivity remain healthy, some instances are experiencing delayed instance health metrics, but remain in a healthy state. AutoScaling is also experiencing delays in scaling time due to CloudWatch metric delays. For customers affected by this, we recommend manual scaling adjustments to AutoScaling groups.”

The issue is also affecting other online services, including API Gateway, AppMesh, AppStream2, AppSync, CloudTrail, EventBridge, Glue, IoT Services, Lambda, LEX, Managed Blockchain, Marketplace, Personalize, RDS, Resource Groups, SageMaker, Support Console, Well Architected, and Workspaces - among others.

“We are continuing to work towards resolution,” added the company in the statement.