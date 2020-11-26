Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage
Washington - Amazon.com Inc's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was back up on Thursday following an outage that affected several users ranging from websites to software providers.
"We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally," the company said in a status update.
Amazon Kinesis, a part of AWS' cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.
Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their posts on Twitter.
AWS said it had identified the cause of the outage and taken action to prevent a recurrence, according to the status update.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.
“The Kinesis Data Streams API is currently impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region. As a result customers are not able to write or read data published to Kinesis streams," said a post on the AWS service health dashboard.
The issue is also affecting other online services, including API Gateway, AppMesh, AppStream2, AppSync, CloudTrail, EventBridge, Glue, IoT Services, Lambda, LEX, Managed Blockchain, Marketplace, Personalize, RDS, Resource Groups, SageMaker, Support Console, Well Architected, and Workspaces - among others.
Reuters