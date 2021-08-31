Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic

Apple said the Primephonic purchase would result in Apple Music subscribers being provided with an improved classical music experience.

APPLE has acquired Primephonic, the classical music streaming service, for an undisclosed amount.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, the vice-pesident of Apple Music and Beats.

“Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” Schusser said.

Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline from September 7.