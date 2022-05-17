Apple Podcasts gets new feature for creators

Delegated Delivery reduces operational tasks for podcast subscriptions so that creators can focus on making and marketing their work.

"When Delegated Delivery launches this fall, creators will be able to authorise a participating hosting provider to deliver free and premium episodes to Apple Podcasts on their behalf," the company said in a statement.

"Once authorised, creators can simply use the dashboard offered by their participating hosting provider to publish new free and premium episodes. This includes the ability to schedule the release of exclusive, early access, bonus, and ad-free content using WAV, FLAC, and MP3 files," it added.

Delegated Delivery also allows creators to submit premium and free shows, making it even easier to add new shows to the Apple Podcasts directory through participating hosting providers.