Bolt partners with NGO to get vaccinators to and from vaccine sites

RIDE-hailing service Bolt has partnered with PinkDrive NPC, a community-based health-care NGO, to get its health-care workers to Covid-19 vaccination sites. PinkDrive provides trained vaccinators to public sector vaccination sites in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

PinkDrive chief executive and founder, Noelene Kotschan said: “Many of the primary health-care workers that are key to the success of South Africa’s Covid-19 immunisation drive depend on public transport to get them to vaccination sites. We identified the opportunity to collaborate with Bolt to get these vaccinating heroes to work, door to door, more cost-effectively.” Bolt regional manager in southern Africa, Gareth Taylor said: “Bolt welcomes the opportunity to work with PinkDrive in making it possible for health-care workers to get to work, to add impetus to the country’s vaccination drive. “With so many health-care workers being women, we’re proud to say that many of them have opted to use the Bolt Women Only service, which connects women passengers with women drivers.”