Coronavirus in SA: SA startup launches gamified e-learning platform

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African-based EdTech startup, Digemy, has launched a data-light e-learning platform to educate Africa on coronavirus Covid-19. What makes this e-learning platform stand out is that it is gamified, making education fun and easy. Despite a 21-day lockdown and stringent measures, many people still do not understand the virus and how reduce their risk of contracting it due to lack of knowledge. “The best thing we can do to slow the spread of the virus is to increase our knowledge on it and radically change our behaviour. Since this is very difficult, we felt it was our duty to release a platform that not only educates people on how they can actually change their behaviour and why it is extremely necessary, but also ensure that this information sticks by letting them learn in a fun, gamified way,” said Kobus Louw, MD of Digemy. Digemy’s course on Covid-19 aims to explain the virus in simple terms that anyone can understand.

It also gives practical measures people can take to prevent getting the virus and passing it on; the effects the virus has on the body; the impacts of self-isolation and lockdown on society; how to recognise whether you have the virus; and the steps to follow if you do.

Users can test and improve their knowledge on the virus with points and badges to be won.

As extra motivation to learn, learners increase their knowledge levels of key concepts over time, they will earn more points and move up the leaderboard.

To further incentivise people to interact on the platform, Digemy will be offering a R15 000 cash prize to winners on the top of the leader board.

Part of the cash prize will be donated to an organisation of the winner’s choice that is fighting the virus on the ground.

The platform will be available free of charge to anyone around the world and can be accessed on computer, tablet or mobile.

To sign up, simply register directly on www.covid19-learn.com.

IOL TECH

Like us on Facebook for all the latest technology news.