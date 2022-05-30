Elon Musk outlines his plan for Twitter

Elon Musk plans to gear Twitter towards “80 percent of the population”. The Tesla boss is trying to buy the micro-blogging platform but he has now predicted that his version of Twitter would frustrate “the far left and far right”.

Musk, who is the world's richest man, said on the platform: “If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80 percent of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied.” In a subsequent tweet, Musk confessed to feeling "a bit sad". He was initially asked: "We all have been asking @elonmusk on Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, Dogecoin… But we mostly miss that he is a human being… And we have to ask him about his personal feelings as well.

"How do you feel, Elon? Do you feel lonely, happy, sad, regretful, disappointed, or anything?" In response, he said: "A bit sad tbh (sic)" Meanwhile, Musk recently confirmed he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US president was banned from the platform in early 2021. Elon suggested that he'd reverse the decision if his takeover of Twitter was given the green light. The billionaire businessman wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter." BANG ShowBiz Tech