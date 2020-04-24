Facebook expands Coronavirus Information Centre to 24 more African countries

Facebook will be expanding its Coronavirus Information Centre to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to provide people around the world with timely and accurate news.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.

It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizations such as the Africa Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources - articles, videos and posts - and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19,” said Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye.

The new countries where Facebook is launching the Coronavirus Information Center are: Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.