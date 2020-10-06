Facebook slams Netflix hit 'The Social Dilemma’ over ’sensationalism’
Johanneburg - The leading social media network Facebook has lambasted a Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma’, saying it buries the truth in sensationalism. The documentary started streaming on Netflix on September 9.
According to Business Insider, Facebook has issued a blog post on Friday attacking the documentary.
"We should have conversations about the impact of social media on our lives. But 'The Social Dilemma' buries the substance in sensationalism," Business Insider reported.
"Rather than offer a nuanced look at technology, it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems.”
“The film's creators do not include insights from those currently working at the companies or any experts that take a different view to the narrative put forward by the film. They also don't acknowledge, critically or otherwise the efforts already taken by companies to address many of the issues they raise. Instead, they rely on commentary from those who haven't been on the inside for many years."
The documentary explores how the Internet’s most popular products work on a basic business model of tracking users’ behaviour in order to sell targeted ads and induce addiction in a vicious cycle. The film blends interviews with tech experts, including many former employees of Silicon Valley giants, and PSA-style dramatic scenarios illustrating the negative effects of social media on average Americans. Among the many issues the film touches on include how tech companies have influenced elections, ethnic violence and rates of depression and suicide, according to CNBC.
