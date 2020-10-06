Facebook slams Netflix hit 'The Social Dilemma’ over ’sensationalism’

Johanneburg - The leading social media network Facebook has lambasted a Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma’, saying it buries the truth in sensationalism. The documentary started streaming on Netflix on September 9.

According to Business Insider, Facebook has issued a blog post on Friday attacking the documentary.

"We should have conversations about the impact of social media on our lives. But 'The Social Dilemma' buries the substance in sensationalism," Business Insider reported.

"Rather than offer a nuanced look at technology, it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems.”

“The film's creators do not include insights from those currently working at the companies or any experts that take a different view to the narrative put forward by the film. They also don't acknowledge, critically or otherwise the efforts already taken by companies to address many of the issues they raise. Instead, they rely on commentary from those who haven't been on the inside for many years."