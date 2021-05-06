Facebook vs Trump: 'Social media companies are corrupt’

In response to a decision by the Facebook Oversight board, former US President Donald Trump has used his newly created communication platform to respond to Facebook.

In his response the former Statesman has said, “social media companies are corrupt.”

In a Twitter-style response on his blog, he mentioned other tech companies that banned him from using their platforms, namely Twitter and Google.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process,” posted Trump.

Recently YouTube, a company that is part of Google, had indicated that the ban on Trump may be lifted. YouTube's chief executive indicated that the platform may lift Donald Trump's suspension if the threat of "real-world violence" decreases.

Susan Wojcicki said the company will look at government warnings and violent rhetoric to determine when it's safe to lift the suspension. Following the Capitol Hill riot on 6 January that left five dead, Trump's account was suspended. At the time, YouTube indicated that he had violated their incitement of violence policy. Twitter has however banned Trump permanently.

The reaction appears mixed on social media platforms like Twitter, where the topic #TrumpBanned and #deleteFacebook were trending on Wednesday, with supporters and critics of Facebook's ban speaking out about the ruling.

