Fast Company Talks: The 'Go Back To School (Virtual) Event' not to be missed

The briefing by the Minister of Basic Education left many parents confused about the way forward with schools. Some parents are now considering home schooling and e-learning as an option. None of these decisions are easy for parents who suddenly have to now go back to work and at the same safeguard the welfare of their kids.

In view of this situation, Fast Company (SA) is hosting a live discussion that will focus how e-learning can become a saviour for parents who are concerned about taking their kids back to school buildings.

Fast Company (SA) Editor-In-Chief, Wesley Diphoko who founded Kaya Labs which is a platform for learning, will be joined by Prof Mmaki Jantjies who heads up the information systems department at the University of the Western Cape.

Prof Jantjies is a technology specialist, researcher and advisor. She holds a PHD in computer science and has held various strategic positions in the field. Prof Mmaki Jantjies is also a member of the W20 digitization group which is a G20 working group.

The virtual event will also host people who deal with learners on a daily basis to share their insights about the realities on the ground. Mr Mike Mavovana who serves at the Principal at Hector Peterson Secondary School will be sharing insights on what it takes to integrate e-learning in a public schools especially in South African townships.