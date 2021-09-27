Google celebrates 23rd birthday with a special doodle

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998, as part of a PhD project. The two came up with the idea in 1995. By 1996, they had reportedly built a search engine they called BackRub, which used links to determine the importance of individual web pages.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same. Happy 23rd Birthday, Google," a post on the official Google Doodle blog read.

Interestingly, Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998. According to reports, in 2005, the company changed the birth date to September 27 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.