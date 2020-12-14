Google Down: Worldwide outage of multiple products

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In another blow before the tumultuous 2020 comes to an end, Tech giant Google has had multiple online services go down, these include: •Gmail •Youtube •Google Calendar •Google Drive

•Google Docs

•Google Sheets

•Google Slides

•Google Sites

•Google Groups

•Classic Hangouts

•Google Chat

•Google Meet

•Google Vault

•Currents

•Google Forms

•Google Cloud Search

•Google Keep

•Google Tasks

•Google Voice

•Admin console

•Google Analytics

•App Maker

•Google Maps

•Blogger

•Google Sync for Mobile

•Classroom

Many users trying to access Gmail are getting error messages saying they cannot access the server while others are reporting accounts “disappearing”. Youtube users are also not able to access the site.

According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 13:00 today but was at first concentrated to Europe before moving on to the rest of the world.

DownDetector showing a heat map of which regions are most affected by the outage.

It is not yet known what the cause of the problem which has impacted all of these services is however, Google issues are known to be pretty rare and some services seem to be working intermittently as of this writing.

It is without a doubt that there must be some serious alarm bells ringing at the tech giants offices worldwide and they will (fingers crossed) have this sorted as quickly as possible.