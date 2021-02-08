Google is the first tech giant to comply with new South Korean Internet law

Seoul - South Korea's ICT ministry said on Monday that tech giant Google will take measures to provide stable services, becoming the first company to come under the country's revised law that holds online content providers accountable for service errors.

On December 14 last year, multiple Google services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Calendar, went down for around an hour globally, prompting the Ministry of Science and ICT to look into the matter.

According to the ministry, Google experienced an authentication system error for approximately 50 minutes that day as it did not allocate storage space for the system during a previous maintenance session.

The company told the ministry last month that it has yet to receive any compensation claims globally for the service error.

The ministry said Google will pursue measures to preemptively detect such problems and that in future service errors, the company will notify local users through its Korean social media channels, reports Yonhap news agency.