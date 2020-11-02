Google Meet will now let users change custom backgrounds

Johannesburg - Google has introduced the highly anticipated custom background feature in its Video conferencing platform.

With this feature, users will be able to replace their backgrounds with an image in Google Meet by either selecting an image from their own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google that includes landscapes, abstract art and office spaces.

Google Meet virtual background works directly from your browser and does not require an extension or any additional software. At launch, they will work on ChromeOS and the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. The company said the feature will be available soon on Meet mobile apps.

Google Meet is the latest platform to introduce virtual backgrounds to its users, following in the footsteps of its rival video conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. In the past few months, the three companies have been adding new features to its platforms as more people depend on video calls for work during the pandemic.

In the last six months, Google Meet added a blur effect for meeting backgrounds and introducing real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising and a tile view that displays up to 49 people.