Google services 'returning to normal' after downtime in South Africa
Cape Town - Days after the WACS cable break was repaired, South Africans attempting to use Google services complained of not being able to log into Gmail or on to YouTube.
Troubleshooting platform Down Detector confirmed that everything — from Gmail, Google Docs, Hangouts and Maps — has been affected by the technical issue.
It has been reported that several services run by Google were not working on Monday morning and that problem is a national one, rather than a global one.
However, Gmail assured that the issue has been "quickly mitigated and services are returning back to normal" and have promised to monitor the situation.
RSAWEB has identified that certain internet service providers (ISPs) have been hit hard by the glitch.
"Our engineers have observed an intermittent issue accessing various Google apps including, Gmail, Google Maps, etc. The issue is 3rd party (Google) related and is affecting various ISP's in South Africa," RSAWEB said in a tweet.
South African Twitter users took to Twitter to demand answers.
Anyone else experiencing poor response times (if any) from Google services here in South Africa?— shaun.trennery.com (@shauntrennery) April 6, 2020
I think you should check Google South Africa, and Gmail South Africa.. Major issues...— James Farnell (@JamesFarnell88) April 6, 2020
@googleafrica What's up with Google in South Africa? Can't access Gmail and Gdocs. Can't log into, Youtube?— Wahooney (@Wahooney) April 6, 2020
Seems like it's only South africa— Ishmael Sibiya (@Phiziks) April 6, 2020
@gmail Hey, i cannot access the gmail webpage as there is serious latency. If i do get to the page then i cannot log in. Seems to be an issue locally in SA?— Mark Penwarden (@Mahoyne) April 6, 2020
IOL TECH