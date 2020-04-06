Google services 'returning to normal' after downtime in South Africa

Cape Town - Days after the WACS cable break was repaired, South Africans attempting to use Google services complained of not being able to log into Gmail or on to YouTube.

Troubleshooting platform Down Detector confirmed that everything — from Gmail, Google Docs, Hangouts and Maps — has been affected by the technical issue.

It has been reported that several services run by Google were not working on Monday morning and that problem is a national one, rather than a global one.

However, Gmail assured that the issue has been "quickly mitigated and services are returning back to normal" and have promised to monitor the situation.

RSAWEB has identified that certain internet service providers (ISPs) have been hit hard by the glitch.