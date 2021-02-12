Google starts testing dark mode for Search on web

New Delhi - Google search website briefly tested dark mode for desktops last year and now a new report claims that the test is being conducted again.

The dark mode has been available on Google Search for Android for months now but it's only now that Google is bringing it to desktop users

"We are always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now," The Verge quoted the company's spokesperson as saying.

Users will have the option to set the theme to Light, Dark, and System Default. Setting the option to System Default will match the current theme of the users operating system.

The dark theme doesn't make the background completely black, but rather a very dark grey. The text has changed from black to white while links seemingly remain blue.