HarmonyOS 2 completes 70 million upgrades

HUAWEI released the HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2. In less than two months, as of early August, it had more than 50 million users and now a latest report shows that HarmonyOS 2 has more than 70 million users. HarmonyOS 2 may soon exceed 100 million installations on Huawei devices with this speed.

According to Yu Chengdong, the current figure shows that an average of eight users upgrade to HarmonyOS 2 every second. As of now, the upgrade has covered nearly 100 models, including Huawei and Honor brand smartphones, tablets, and smart screens, reports GizChina. The operating system isavailable to almost 100 Huawei and Honor devices. More than 90 Huawei and Honor devices now have the update. Of those, 56 are old models from Huawei and Honor. In May, a top Huawei executive said HarmonyOS could very well challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

"Huawei is in a position to deliver an ecosystem that is on par with Google and Apple ecosystems," said Eric Tan, Huawei's head of consumer cloud services. Huawei's App Gallery reached about 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is available in more than 170 countries. In the wake of the US-China trade war, in August last year, the Chinese giant launched HarmonyOS aimed to reduce the company's reliance on the Google-developed Android OS.