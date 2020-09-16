How to navigate the SAIS2020 online event

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For the very first time in its 13-year history, the SA Innovation Summit (SAIS) – the largest start-up event in Africa – will be taking place virtually, connecting the start-up ecosystem across countries and continents. The South African Innovation Summit will take place on the 31st September to the 2nd of October and you can get your tickets here. In addition to this, you can receive a 10% discount when you use the promo code ANA10. The SAIS Virtual 365 Edition is set to be a space to share experiences, think, create, learn and do. At its heart is the tech entrepreneur and this is reflected by a programme packed with competitions, demo days, exhibitions, pitch battles, panel discussions, masterclasses and workshops. The Summit will also offer a Match and Invest platform to help start-ups meet with the most suitable new business partners – a crucial component for achieving the key event outcomes of deal flow and business growth. The platform allows businesses to profile themselves and ask for what they need in order to be matched with the right enabler, investor, corporate or entrepreneur to help them take their business forward.

HOW TO GET STARTED

SAIS2020 has decided to open the event platform 2 weeks before the actual event to give delegates the opportunity to get set-up and familiarise themselves with the platform.

The app and web platform are now available and open to all the SAIS2020 attendees.

This gives delegates an opportunity to start browsing, networking and setting up meetings before the official programme kicks off.

Attendee profiles, exhibitor booths and the programme will continue to be updated and expanded on.

SAIS2020 is a two-screen experience with our mobile app and web app. You must have the mobile app downloaded to access full event details.

Download the Mobile App

To get the most out of the event and have a productive experience!

NAVIGATE – Access useful information like announcements, virtual meet-ups, mentor sessions, promotional offers, even set up discussion topics of your choice

NETWORK – Visit Match&Invest (M&I) in Resources to schedule meetings through curated matching using AI driven technology

PARTICIPATE - in event activities through session likes, comments, ratings, live polling, tweeting, and more.

DOWNLOAD FOR iOS

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID

Enter the Web App: This is where you'll view all our streamed content and network face-to face via Match&Invest, Community and more.

Please log in with the email address you registered with.

ENTER WEB APP HERE

Complete your Profile for Effective Networking

The attendee profile holds all the information other attendees will see about you. Delegates must make sure their profile is complete.

The Match&Invest profile is updated using your registration data. It is the same information that is used to recommend the most suitable meetings for delegates through the Match&Invest functionality.

NOTE: Log-in only required ones. The M&I platform is linked to the event platform for ease of access.

ENTER MATCH & INVEST HERE

Some useful links:

VIEW THE DRAFT PROGRAMME HERE

BROWSE THE 2020 START-UPS PARTICIPATING IN THE BATTLES HERE

BROWSE THE SPONSORS HERE

BROWSE THE EXHIBITORS HERE

IOL