How to prevent virtual meeting turning into a disaster

With many relying on virtual meetings to share information and data in real-time, some may still come to encounter glitches which may lead to mistakes. The Covid-19 pandemic forced us to embrace the digital landscape in everything we do and restricted large meetings due to level 4 lockdown regulations. However, there are ways people can avoid virtual mistakes that could turn an online meeting into a disaster. Here are some mistakes one can avoid during a virtual meeting. Ignoring Or Failing To Leverage Technology

Reboot your laptop or tablet about 20 minutes before your online meeting commences, as most unusual technical glitches can be resolved with a reboot.

Wi-Fi can also be unreliable. Go to Google for "speed test," and check your connection speed. Make sure to terminate any downloads or uploads as those will reduce your speed.

Failing To Observe Online Etiquette

Mute yourself whenever you're not speaking. No one wants to hear the background noise or the tapping on your keyboard.

You might not be in a meeting in the boardroom, but you still have to be respectful and professional at all times. You would not talk loudly in a boardroom meeting while colleagues are speaking, so the same applies for a video conference call.

Failing To Connect With Your Audience

Be sure to position your laptop or tablet at face/eye level instead of looking down into the camera.

Take it as if you're in a boardroom and not your living room. Putting your laptop in your lap makes it feel too casual.

Turn off all Notifications on your Phone and Computer

You do not want others to hear when it peeps, bells and vibrate and these noises can be distracting. The aim is to keep other attendees focused and engaged

Be sure to look out for these tips to avoid glitches and mistakes in your online meeting.



