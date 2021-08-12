Huawei SA launches Women4Tech: Digital Skills Training for Women Entrepreneurs

HUAWEI South Africa is calling on women entrepreneurs to apply for its digital skills training programme, Women4Tech. While South Africa is celebrating women for the strides made in the country this Women’s Month, the free online course is open to tech-forward women entrepreneurs. It aims to advance their skills and help them use new technology to grow, improve and digitise their businesses.

The training consists of three courses: Cloud Computing and how it benefits SMME’s, digital marketing for business success, and an introduction to App Development. Entrepreneurs can also look forward to a networking opportunity with award-winning App Developers within the Huawei Mobile App ecosystem, and other successful women entrepreneurs. Media & Communications Manager at Huawei South Africa, Vanashree Govender emphasised the importance of women entrepreneurs in society and the economy.

“This Women’s Month we are proud to launch this unique campaign, to make women fundamentally more competitive in the digital economy. “Women entrepreneurs and women owned micro businesses traditionally play a critical role in South African society and by extension the economy. Our Women4Tech programme is designed to support these businesses through ICT knowledge sharing, facilitating digital transformation and business growth,” Govender said. Participants in the training programme will each receive a free 6-month Huawei Cloud subscription.

Stone He, president: Huawei Cloud Southern Africa, said it is crucial for micro enterprises to use new solutions. “Cloud is where the world is moving to, but the challenge for micro enterprises is that costs for adoption and capability is often lacking. “We have solutions like leveraging cloud in a pay as you go use model, that can help micro enterprises access services like, online accounting systems, targeted social media marketing and even compliance with regulations like protection of personal information or Poppi. These solutions are ideal for micro enterprises to use tech to take their businesses to the next level,” He said.