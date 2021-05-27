Instagram and Facebook users can now hide the number of likes on a post

Facebook has announced a new feature that will allow users of Instagram and Facebook to have the option to hide public like counts on all posts.

According to the social network, they tested hiding like counts to see if it might remove the pressure from people’s experience on Instagram.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense of what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice,” Facebook said.

Facebook and Instagram users will also have the option to hide like counts on their own posts, so other users can’t see how many likes a posts has received.

Users can hide like counts on others’ posts by visiting the new Posts section in Settings. This control applies to all the posts in the user’s feed.

People can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post and the setting can be turned on or off, even after the post has become live.

Facebook said people want more flexibility, so we thought it would be important to give people the option.

In the next few weeks users will see both of these controls come to Facebook.

Facebook will also be introducing new tools to allow people to filter offensive content from their DMs and give people ways to control what they see and share on Facebook’s News Feed — like the Feed Filter Bar, Favourites Feed and Choose Who Can Comment.

IOL TECH