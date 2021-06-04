Liberty Group’s Stash app wins two awards

The Stash app by the Liberty Group has won two global awards for offering outstanding customer experience in the insurance industry.

At the 2021 Digital CX Awards the Stash app won the Outstanding Customer Experience Transformation in Insurance Award and the Best Insurtech for Digital Customer Experience Award.

According to the organisers of the awards, Stash by Liberty was awarded these honours after undergoing a comprehensive audit evaluation in which the app successfully fulfilled the criteria for claiming first place in two categories.

"These awards represent an extraordinary milestone and positive recognition of Stash's digital journey. When we first developed Stash, it was to enable financial inclusion and help address the poor savings culture in South Africa. After its market launch in April 2017, we gathered data for about two years to see what customers really wanted. With the growth of the app we've been working to offer a more interactive user experience that makes investing easier and more organic for our clients," Liberty, Chief Specialist for Ecosystem Products Glenn Grimley said.

According to the Liberty Group, in 2018 and 2019, Stash averaged 1400 downloads per month. Over the past 12 months the app had 100 percent growth, with downloads averaging 11 600 this year. The app has also reached the milestone and has a tax-free investment customer base, of 100 000 users.

Stash's features allow users to literally stash spare cash automatically and without any effort. With it you can simply push a button to invest the money saved.

The DCX 2021 Awards are dedicated to recognising excellence in the digital customer experience across the financial services sector.

