Man sues Meta over his father’s death in Ethiopia

A man is suing Meta over his father’s death in Ethiopia. Facebook’s algorithm contributed to the spread of internet hate and violence during the African nation’s civil war, Abrham Mearag says.

He father, Professor Meareg Amare Abrha, an academic, was shot dead after being lambasted on a post on the social media site amid conflict in Ethiopia Tigray region, where thousands have died and which has led to 400 000 living in famine-style environment. Abrham, and others involved in the case, are asking for the Mark Zuckerberg-founded company to establish a $2 billion (about R35bn) fund in aid of victims of hatred promoted on the site. He said: "If Facebook had just stopped the spread of hate and moderated posts properly, my father would still be alive.”

In response, Meta pointed out investments in moderation and tech working to eradicate hate from their platforms. A rep also highlighted that hate speech and content inciting violence were not permitted. They, according to BBC News, said: "Our safety-and-integrity work in Ethiopia is guided by feedback from local civil society organisations and international institutions."

The case, which was filed in the High Court in Kenya, is backed by Foxglove, a campaign group. Abrham says she is on a mission to prevent another family from enduring what his has, and is after a “personal apology” from the Silicon Valley giant. In a sworn statement submitted to the court, he says Facebook’s algorithm pushes “hateful and inciting” content because it leads to more engagement.

In addition, Abrham believes that its content moderation in Africa is “woefully inadequate” as too few speak in languages like Amharic, Oromo and Tigrinya. Meta told BBC News: "We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in the country, including Amharic, Oromo, Somali and Tigrinya." It said Ethiopia was a vital area for it and it had reduced post virality, increasing its violence and incitement rules and upping its enforcement during the deadly conflict.