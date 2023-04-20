Meta are letting a further 10 000 people go

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are in the process of alerting 10 000 people they no longer have employment with them as a part of a cost-saving measure.

Meta have begun telling staff if they are being made redundant.

This comes after they already let go 11 000 people after they suffered a dip in ad sales, over-investment in the Metaverse and increased competition from services like TikTok.

The social media giant has been under pressure after it expanded too aggressively following a rise in revenue during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those impacted by the job cuts posted about looking for other opportunities on social media, while Meta declined to comment when asked by BBC News.