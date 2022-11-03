Meta to test ways to make & sell NFTs on Instagram

San Francisco - Meta has announced they are testing ways to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fans and collectors both on and off Instagram. With the intention of shortly expanding to more nations, Meta is testing the new feature with "a small group of creators in the US".

Users can buy digital collectables of their favourite creators directly from Instagram to support them, the company said in a blog post. Additionally, Meta has expanded the list of digital collectables that users can showcase on Instagram to include videos and added support for the Solana blockchain and Phantom wallet. "We're making it easier for people to show appreciation for their favourite creators across our apps, which helps creators strengthen their community and build their business," it said.

The tech giant has also expanded access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the US so that more creators can generate consistent income and build closer relationships with their most devoted followers. Additionally, Meta introduced gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so that the creators can earn money from their followers. Followers can purchase 'Stars' directly from Instagram to send gifts and support their favourite creators on Reels, the company said.

Earlier, Meta had rolled out new features on Instagram to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words. – IANS