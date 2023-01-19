The tech giant – which was founded by Bill Gates and specialises in software for computers, laptops and gaming devices – is reportedly set to cut 5% of its workforce in the UK, leaving about 11 000 unemployed.

“Sky News” reports: “’Sky New’s has learnt that the US software giant could announce plans to cull a significant number of posts around the world within a matter of days.”

Microsoft, which employs more than 220 000 people, including 6 000 in the UK, is said to be contemplating cutting roughly 5% of its workforce, which if accurate would equate to about 11 000 jobs.

That figure could not be verified on Tuesday evening, and one analyst suggested that Wall Street would be surprised if the figure was not higher than that."